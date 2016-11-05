METUCHEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two New Jersey brothers called in a fake bomb threat to a high school because they wanted to distract police while they robbed a bank.

Middlesex County prosecutors said Saturday that 32-year-old Donell Cheek and his 27-year-old brother, Dashawn, have been charged with robbery, theft and making a false public alarm. Bail was set at $250,000 for each. It’s unknown if they have retained attorneys.

Prosecutors say one brother made the bomb threat against Metuchen High School on Friday morning. About 800 students were briefly evacuated while the grounds were searched.

About an hour after the bomb threat, one brother allegedly robbed a TD Bank branch in Metuchen and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. But the brothers were soon arrested after a traffic stop in Piscataway.