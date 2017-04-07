COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Four inmates were found dead Friday morning in a dorm at one of South Carolina’s maximum-security men’s prisons, authorities said.
The inmates were found at Kirkland Correctional Institution in the capital city of Columbia, Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told The Associated Press.
Stirling did not say how they died or release any further information.
Stirling said he asked the State Law Enforcement Division to assist Corrections police with their investigation. Coroner Gary Watts confirmed he was investigating four deaths at the facility, but wouldn’t give any details about how the inmates died.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s WATCH
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Amazon to hire 5,000 remote customer-service reps, part of drive to add 30,000 part-timers
- Seattle's median home price hits record: $700,000, double 5 years ago
Kirkland operates a specialized housing unit for the state’s most dangerous inmates, an assessment and evaluation center for new inmates sentenced to more than three months, and a 24-bed infirmary, according to the Corrections website.
___
Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP . Read more of her work at http://bigstory.ap.org/MegKinnardAP .
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.