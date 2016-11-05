NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say three people were fatally stabbed at a Newark home during an attack that left three other people injured.

The stabbings occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday at a Hedden Terrace residence. But it’s not clear what prompted the attack or if anyone has been arrested.

Authorities initially reported seven people had been stabbed overall, but they later said there were six victims. The names of those killed and details on the injuries suffered by the other victims weren’t immediately disclosed.

Essex County’s major crimes task force and city police are investigating the stabbings. Investigators blocked off the street where the stabbings occurred, and several nearby residents gathered to watch as the investigation unfolded.

___

This story has been corrected to show that six people were stabbed overall, not seven, as authorities originally said.