MANVEL, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three people have been fatally shot and two others are injured in what’s being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said its dispatch received a call early Sunday from an unidentified man saying he had shot his wife.
Deputies went to the home where the call was made from in Manvel and found the bodies of a 28-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman.
A 36-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman who were also shot were taken to Houston hospitals, where they are listed in critical condition.
The names of those killed and injured in the shooting were not immediately released. Manvel is about 24 miles south of Houston.
A motive for the shooting has not been released.
