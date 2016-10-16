WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana toddler is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck driven by a relative at a Pennsylvania mobile home park.
PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2dhkbcs ) state police say the 2-year-old was on or along a street Saturday evening at a mobile home park in Linden, Pennsylvania, when she was struck by the truck’s undercarriage.
Authorities say she was carried about 20 feet.
State police say the driver had been leaving a parking space and was unaware of the girl’s location due to the height of the truck.
Authorities on Sunday identified the victim as Shelby Folse, of Houma, Louisiana.
The relationship between the girl and the driver wasn’t immediately known. Authorities say the driver isn’t her father.
Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com
