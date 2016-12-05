PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a car slid into the path of an oncoming pickup truck on a snowy roadway in southwestern Michigan.

The Van Buren County sheriff’s department says the crash happened along Michigan highway 40 on Sunday in Porter Township. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the car lost control on the snowy, wet road before fishtailing sideways into the oncoming lane.

The pickup tried to swerve to miss the car, but they collided. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the 22-year-old man driving the car and a 20-year-old passenger died. Names weren’t immediately released.

The snow storm that tracked across Michigan Sunday also caused scattered power outages affecting several thousand people in the west of the state. The Detroit area experienced rain and slippery roads.