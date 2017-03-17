WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two burned bodies have been found at the scene of a South Florida brush fire and that the deaths are being investigated as homicides.
The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/OuEgLx ) reports that the bodies were discovered Wednesday night along a remote road in the western part of Palm Beach County.
Sheriff’s officials say a medical examiner will conduct autopsies and seek to identify the victims.
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
