WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two burned bodies have been found at the scene of a South Florida brush fire and that the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/OuEgLx ) reports that the bodies were discovered Wednesday night along a remote road in the western part of Palm Beach County.

Sheriff’s officials say a medical examiner will conduct autopsies and seek to identify the victims.

