The Associated Press

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An American Airlines flight has made an unscheduled landing at a North Carolina airport after a strong electrical odor was detected on board.

Spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 1889 from Charlotte to Hartford, Connecticut, was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where it landed safely at 5:01 p.m. Friday.

Cody said three crewmembers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. She said a maintenance crew is evaluating the Airbus 320.

A statement from Raleigh-Durham said six others on the flight were checked out by medical responders, but declined to go to the hospital.

Another American flight diverted on its way to Charlotte. Flight 1866 from Providence, Rhode Island, to Charlotte, reported an engine-related issue en route and diverted to Hartford. No one was hurt.

The Associated Press