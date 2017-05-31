WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Federal authorities say 19 people have been indicted in a New York mob investigation that includes allegations of fraud in a $25 million hospital expansion and in other public building projects.
Murder, extortion and drug dealing are among the other crimes cited in the indictment.
Many of the defendants were arrested Wednesday and were awaiting court appearances in suburban White Plains.
Those named include Matthew Madonna, described in the indictment as the street boss of the Luchese (loo-KAY’-zee) crime family. He is currently jailed in Trenton, New Jersey, on other charges. It was not immediately known who his lawyer would be for the New York case.
