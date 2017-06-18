LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say 14 people were taken or drove themselves to a hospital after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told KFBB-TV that about 10 of those people drove themselves to the hospital. Others had serious injuries and had to be transported by helicopter.

The cause of the collapse on Saturday in Glacier Presbyterian Camp is under investigation.

About 50 people were gathered to remember William Nickel, a longtime Flathead Valley firefighter who died in April.

Glacier Presbyterian Camp is on the west shore of Flathead Lake.

Authorities initially reported that 25 people were injured. The number was later reduced to 20.

