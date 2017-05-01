AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency responders say one person is dead and three others have been taken to a hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus.
Austin police say one person is in custody Monday afternoon.
Travis County Emergency Medical Services has tweeted that one person is dead at the scene near the campus’ Gregory gym and three others have been transported. The agency notes there also are reports of additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries.
The University of Texas is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas capitol building and is one of the nation’s largest universities.
Most Read Stories
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- Live updates from May Day in Seattle: Thousands expected for marches, rallies
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- Breaking down the Seahawks' reported undrafted free agent signings WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.