BOSTON (AP) — A Ghana-born writer is being honored in Boston for her first book of fiction.
Yaa Gyasi will be bestowed the 2017 PEN Hemingway Award on Sunday at a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. She’s the author of “Homegoing,” a work of historical fiction about the descendants of a West African woman.
Gyasi was born in Ghana, raised in Alabama and lives in New York.
Patrick Hemingway, the son of Ernest Hemingway, will present the honor. Novelist Roxana Robinson will deliver the keynote address. The award is given to an American author who has not previously published a full-length book of fiction.
The winner receives $25,000 and other benefits. Previous winners include Jhumpa Lahiri and Junot Díaz.
The Kennedy Library is the major repository of Ernest Hemingway’s works.
