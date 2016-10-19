CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The reporter of a Rolling Stone story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia that was later retracted is expected to take the stand in the defamation trial against the magazine.
Sabrina Rubin Erdely is expected to testify Wednesday after attorneys finish questioning university administrator Nicole Eramo, who sued the magazine for $7.85 million.
Erdely’s November 2014 story described in alarming detail a woman’s account of being raped by seven men at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in September 2012. A police investigation found no evidence to back up claims made by the woman identified only as “Jackie.”
Eramo counseled Jackie and claims the article portrayed her as indifferent to Jackie’s assault. An attorney for Eramo said Tuesday that the case is about a “journalistic failure.”
