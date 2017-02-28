VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s domestic intelligence service says it is investigating a report that a U.S-based Turkish activist is responsible for a series of cyberattacks on Austrian organizations.

The statement from the Federal Office for Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism comes in reaction to a news report that the man directed the attacks from his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Kurier newspaper says the man, identified as Arslan A. and by other aliases, was tracked down by military intelligence. The military did not comment Tuesday, but the statement from the domestic intelligence service said that the domestic agency was investigating the case.

The cyberattacks targeted the Vienna airport and the websites of the defense and foreign ministries, the national bank and parliament late last year and early this year.