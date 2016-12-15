VIENNA (AP) — Austrian government officials have decided to transform the home where Adolf Hitler was born into a base for a charity, not tear down the property as some demanded.
Thursday’s decision comes a day after lawmakers overwhelmingly approved an Interior Ministry bill to dispossess the owner, who had refused to sell the empty building in Braunau am Inn, a town on Austria’s border with Germany.
Provincial governor Josef Puehringer says destroying the structure would have fueled accusations of “tearing down a piece of burdensome history.”
Instead, officials want to remodel the property’s facade to eliminate its draw as a shrine for admirers of the Nazi dictator, who was born in the house in 1889.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon's Bezos says meeting with Trump, tech leaders was ‘very productive’
- Do the Huskies have any shot at upsetting No. 1 Alabama? 'Definitely,' says USC coach Clay Helton
- Light snow possible in Seattle region as freezing temps linger
- Highway 99 tunnel’s upper deck one-third complete as Bertha digs on WATCH
- McCleary fix? Inslee proposes billions in new taxes to pay teachers
Puehringer says the house will be offered to an agency running a workshop for disabled people.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.