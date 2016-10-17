VIENNA (AP) — The Austrian government says it plans to demolish the house where Adolf Hitler was born and erect a new building in its place in efforts to erase any link to the Nazi dictator’s birthplace.
Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka said Monday that “a thorough architectural remodeling is necessary to permanently prevent the recognition and the symbolism of the building.”
Ministry spokesman Karl-Heinz Grundboeck said that effectively means the house, in the western town of Braunau, will replaced by a new structure.
Sobotka says he wants to ensure that any association with Hitler be eliminated at the site, now an occasional place of neo-Nazi pilgrimage.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
- Richard Sherman melts down after Julio Jones scores touchdown against Seahawks
The owner had repeatedly refused to sell the building. It was unclear whether she changed her mind or if the government acted on plans to dispossess her.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.