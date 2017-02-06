BANGKOK (AP) — An Australian woman died when the personal watercraft she was operating collided with one operated by her companion off the Thai island of Phuket, officials said Monday.

Emily Jayne Collie, 20, was not breathing when rescuers brought her to shore after the crash Sunday, said Rungsak Ouarun, the head lifeguard on Phuket’s Kata beach.

“We tried to perform CPR but she was not responsive,” he said.

Collie’s companion, Thomas Keating, was not injured, said Thai Police Maj. Gen. Pattiwat Yodkwan, the investigator in charge of the case.

Personal watercraft are popular on the beaches of Thai tourist destinations like Phuket. Pattiwat said the operators who rented the watercraft in Sunday’s crash had the necessary license and insurance documents.

___

This story has been corrected to remove references to ‘Jet Ski’ and replace with ‘personal watercraft.’