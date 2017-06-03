SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say an Australian tourist was killed in a scuffle outside a San Francisco hotel.
Authorities say 33-year-old Matthew Bate got into an argument with two men that turned physical around 2 a.m. Friday outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Two men were detained for questioning.
Police say no weapons were involved in the fight.
Bate lived in Woolner, a suburb of Darwin. He was an analytical chemist with SGS Australia, which offers a range of testing and certification services to businesses.
Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing Bate’s family with consular assistance.
