CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has announced it’s sending an additional 30 military advisers to train Afghan troops and expects other countries to increase their contributions to the restive Central Asian country.

Defense Minister Marise Payne told a Senate committee on Monday the increase has been requested by NATO and supported by the United States. It would bring Australia’s commitment in Afghanistan to 300 military personnel in non-combat roles.

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission is supported by 39 nations with around 13,500 personnel. Its role is to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces and institutions.

Australian troops have been involved in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.