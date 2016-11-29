GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — An Australian theme park said Wednesday that it will reopen more than six weeks after four people died in a ride malfunction.

Dreamworld on Queensland state’s Gold Coast will reopen to the public with several of its rides operating on Dec. 10, the park owner Ardent Leisure Group told the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Thunder River Rapids ride, in which four people died when a raft overturned on Oct. 25, will never reopen.

The rest of Dreamworld’s rides will progressively open as they are signed off as part of a safety review, the company said.