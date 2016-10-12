SYDNEY (AP) — A state Parliament in Australia has unanimously passed a motion describing U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump as “a revolting slug unfit for public office.”

Jeremy Buckingham, a lawmaker from the minor Greens party, introduced the motion Thursday to the upper house of the New South Wales Parliament.

The motion in Australia’s most populous state says: “This house … agrees with those who have described Mr. Trump as a ‘revolting slug’ unfit for public office.”

The house also “condemns the misogynist, hateful comments” made by Trump about women and minorities, including the remarks revealed by media at the weekend “that clearly describe sexual assault.”

Because there was no objection, the motion was recorded as having been unanimously agreed to by the Sydney-based house.