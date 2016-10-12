SYDNEY (AP) — A state Parliament in Australia has unanimously passed a motion describing U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump as “a revolting slug unfit for public office.”
Jeremy Buckingham, a lawmaker from the minor Greens party, introduced the motion Thursday to the upper house of the New South Wales Parliament.
The motion in Australia’s most populous state says: “This house … agrees with those who have described Mr. Trump as a ‘revolting slug’ unfit for public office.”
The house also “condemns the misogynist, hateful comments” made by Trump about women and minorities, including the remarks revealed by media at the weekend “that clearly describe sexual assault.”
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
Because there was no objection, the motion was recorded as having been unanimously agreed to by the Sydney-based house.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.