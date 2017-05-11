BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An Australian state parliament has apologized to hundreds of men convicted for having homosexual sex as the government introduced legislation to throw out their criminal records.

Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk delivered the apology Thursday to those affected by a prohibition on homosexual sex, which was repealed in 1990.

Once the legislation is passed Queensland will join three states and the national capital in expunging criminal records for homosexual sex, which is no longer illegal anywhere in the country. Two states and a territory have not.

Although homosexuality sex is no longer illegal, those convicted still have to declare their criminal records to potential employers to work in the public service, education and childcare industries.