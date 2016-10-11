CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian government report has found that extremist groups could have the capability to launch damaging cyberattacks on Australia within three years.
The report by the Australian Cybersecurity Center released says extremist groups seeking to harm Western interests currently pose “a low cyberthreat.”
But the report says that while their cybercapabilities were “rudimentary” and capable of compromising only poorly secured internet-connected services, they showed signs of improving significantly in the near future.
The report says: “It is unlikely terrorists will be able to compromise a secure network and generate a significant disruptive or destructive effect for at least two or three years.”
Most Read Stories
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- State GOP leader Susan Hutchison draws anger with response to Trump tape
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- Seahawks vs. Falcons a much tastier matchup than it was at first glance
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Cybersecurity, Dan Tehan, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the threat of cyberterrorism is “real.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.