CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian parliamentary committee has recommended a ban on political donations from foreign companies and individuals.
Unlike the United States and many other countries that ban foreign donations, Australian law has never distinguished between donors from Australia and overseas.
But the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters on Friday recommended a ban on foreign donations to registered political parties and associated entities.
The opposition rejected the committee’s recommendation that the ban should also apply to environmental and activist groups involved in politics.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- Ciara shows off baby bump in nude photo shoot with Russell Wilson -- and Twitter had something to say about it
Former President Barack Obama’s administration last year called for the Australian system to be reformed to remove the influence of Chinese political donations. China is Australia’s most lucrative trading partner and largest source of foreign political funds.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.