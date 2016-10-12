SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police have arrested two teenagers and seized knives in Sydney as the country marks the 14th anniversary of extremist bombings in Indonesia that killed 202, including 88 Australians.
Police said the 17-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday in suburban Bankstown and there was no continuing threat to the community.
Nine Network television said the boys were arrested as they planned to attack a police station.
New South Wales state police headquarters in western Sydney was renamed the Curtis Cheng Center two weeks ago in honor of a civilian employee who was fatally shot as he left the building a year ago by a 15-year-old extremist.
The bombings on the Indonesian resort Island of Bali in 2002 were Australia’s heaviest loss from an extremist attack.
