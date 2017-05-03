BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A judge has ruled that a mother who stabbed to death her seven children and a niece in northern Australia in 2014 will not stand trial for murder because she was suffering cannabis-induced schizophrenia when she lost control.

Raina Thaiday stabbed herself 35 times after killing the children, aged 2 to 14, at her home in Cairns on Dec. 19.

The Queensland state Mental Health Court ruled a month ago that the then-37-year-old Thaiday had been of “unsound mind” when she killed the children. That ruling was made public on Thursday.

She will be held indefinitely in a high-security ward of a psychiatric hospital in the state capital Brisbane and will not be allowed to leave the hospital grounds unescorted.