CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says the nation’s tough guns controls will be further tightened to restrict access to new rapid-fire shotguns.
Malcolm Turnbull was commenting Wednesday on the fate of the Adler A110 shotgun, a Turkish-manufactured lever-action weapon that was banned from importation last year as an Australian gun dealer was taking orders to sell hundreds.
The Adler can fire eight shots as fast as pump-action shot guns, which are a highly restricted category of rapid-fire gun.
Currently lever-action guns have been listed in the least restrictive gun category since firearm laws were overhauled 20 years ago.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
Gun-control advocates see the lax treatment of lever-action weapons as a legal loophole.
Turnbull told Parliament the ban will remain until state governments agree on how such shotguns should be reclassified.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.