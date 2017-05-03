CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he and President Donald Trump will focus on North Korea, security and economic issues when they meet for the first time this week.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was speaking hours before he departed Sydney on Wednesday for New York where he will meet Trump on Thursday, more than three months after their heated telephone conversation over an Obama-era refugee deal.

Turnbull described media reports of his Jan. 28 telephone conversation with Trump as “very exaggerated.” He has previously denied that Trump hung up on him.

Turnbull told Sydney Radio WSFM: “The president and I had a frank, forthright and courteous call. We are both people with a long background in business and I think — I’ve got no doubt — that we’ll get on fine.”