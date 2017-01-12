SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s heath minister has resigned over a scandal surrounding her travel expenses.
The move could lead to the first reshuffle of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s Cabinet since his government was re-elected six months ago.
Sussan Ley has been under scrutiny since last week over allegations that she made taxpayers pay for personal travel in recent years, including to the tourist city of Gold Coast where she bought a luxury apartment in 2015. She temporarily stepped down on Monday pending a government investigation.
Turnbull announced Ley’s resignation on Friday. He would not comment on the results of the investigation. But he said the government would form an independent watchdog to monitor all future expenses lodged by members of Parliament.
