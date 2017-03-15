MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Anglican bishop who says he was warned by churchgoers that he is not safe in his own Australian diocese over his work to address decades of child sexual abuse has announced his resignation.
Newcastle Bishop Greg Thompson said in a statement on Thursday he is quitting to focus on his health.
Thompson has been on leave since November when Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse finished hearings focused on child abuse in Newcastle, a city 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Sydney. The royal commission — which is Australia’s highest form of inquiry — has been investigating since 2013.
The 60-year-old testified that people of power and influence provided a protection racket during decades of abuse by clergy and lay people in Newcastle.
