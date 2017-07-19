COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Australia says it is helping Sri Lanka combat the deadly mosquito-borne disease dengue fever that has claimed 250 lives and infected nearly 100,000 so far this year in the Indian ocean island nation.

Visiting foreign minister Julie Bishop said Wednesday night that Australia is giving 475,000 dollars (US $377,000) to the World Health Organization to implement immediate dengue prevention, management and eradication programs in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst-ever dengue outbreak and hospitals are overcrowded with patients.

Bishop says Australia also offering an additional 1 million dollars (US $795,000) for a research partnership between Australia’s Monash University and Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry to test the introduction of naturally occurring Wolbachia bacteria to eradicate dengue fever from Sri Lanka.

The bacteria prevent transmission of dengue virus between people.