AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has decided against criminal charges for a white police officer who attracted national attention by throwing a black motorist to the ground after a traffic stop.

Austin police officer Bryan Richter won’t face indictment over the arrest of Breaion King. It occurred last year, but sparked outcry upon the release of the patrol car video in July.

Richter is seen throwing King to the ground. Another officer eventually suggests to her that blacks have “violent tendencies.” King filed suit against the city and Richter in federal court.

The district attorney’s office said Thursday that the grand jury heard 13 hours of testimony from eight witnesses. Her attorney, Erica Grigg, said King testified.

Grigg said her client is “disappointed” but “remains focused on her civil case.”