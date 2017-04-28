AUSTIN, Texas — A medical provider whose legal challenge led the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down much of Texas’ tough abortion law has reopened an Austin abortion clinic.
Whole Women’s Health reopened in the state capital Friday. It had been among roughly 20 abortion clinics that closed after Texas passed a law in 2013 requiring such facilities to make costly upgrades to meet the standards of ambulatory surgical centers.
The Austin clinic is only the second of the shuttered clinics to reopen since the Supreme Court ruling last June, meaning Texas now has around 20 centers offering the procedure.
Whole Women’s Health and other advocates sued the state after the 2013 law was approved.
Austin has other abortion clinics that never closed. But many parts of Texas still don’t have any.
