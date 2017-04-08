No one expected governing to be easy for Aung San Suu Kyi; even so, her first year has been a disappointment to many.

MAWLAMYINE, Myanmar —

The scene would have been unlikely a year ago. Tens of thousands of demonstrators filled the streets last month to protest a decision by Aung San Suu Kyi’s government to name a new bridge for her father.

“Recognize the will of the local ethnic people,” protesters chanted as they marched along the waterfront of Mawlamyine, a historic city in southern Myanmar, also known as Burma.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate once celebrated as a champion of democracy, was insulting the Mon people, the dominant ethnic group in the area, protest leaders said, by naming the bridge for Aung San, a Burmese leader infamous in the area for steamrollering over their rights.

“This is not a democratic process,” said Min Zarni Oo, general secretary of the Mon Youth Forum. “This is a big issue for the local people. The government doesn’t value ethnic diversity.”

No one expected governing to be easy for Suu Kyi, who became the country’s de facto leader a year ago after her party won a landslide election that ended more than 50 years of military rule. Even so, her first year has been a disappointment to many.

She made it a top priority to end the long-running ethnic insurgencies that have convulsed the country, but her anemic peace effort has proved fruitless and fighting between government forces and ethnic groups has increased.

The world has been shocked by reports that the military has carried out atrocities, including rape and murder, against the Rohingya, a Muslim minority in western Myanmar, but Suu Kyi has said little on the matter and done even less.

Her government’s growing suppression of speech on the internet seems perverse for a onetime democracy icon who spent 15 years under house arrest. Among the public, patience is wearing thin.

“She doesn’t have support like before,” said Zar Zar Oo, 31, a vendor selling bottled water at the Yangon train station. “We loved her so much before, but it seems like she doesn’t do enough for us. For now, we are in trouble.”

Defensive TV speech

In a televised speech to the nation, Suu Kyi struck a defensive note, acknowledging her government’s lack of progress and saying people could choose another leader if they were unhappy with her.

“If you think I am not good enough for our country and our people, if someone or some organization can do better than us, we are ready to step down,” she said.

Some voters apparently listened. In parliamentary by-elections last weekend, her National League for Democracy won only nine of 19 seats.

Suu Kyi, 71, cites building roads as one of her biggest accomplishments. The party spokesman Win Htein said her government had doubled spending on health care and education, though he provided no details. And the economy has continued to grow as the country emerges from isolation under military rule.

But Richard Horsey, a political analyst and former United Nations official, said that the growth had slowed and that foreign investment had dipped significantly. The U.S. lifting of economic sanctions last year has yet to translate into stronger trade, investment or job creation, he said.

“Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration has not offered any compelling economic vision,” he said.

In Yangon, people are waiting for Suu Kyi to deliver results, said Myat Suu Mon, 28, a department-store clerk. The cost of taking the rundown bus to work has doubled, she said, while her pay has remained the same.

“Support is less than before because people’s expectations were too high,” she said. “But in reality, we don’t see things changing here.”

Zaw Htay, Suu Kyi’s spokesman, acknowledged that progress had been slow but said the government faced complex problems, such as ethnic conflicts and clashes with the Rohingya, that had been years in the making.

“It’s very complicated,” he said in an interview. “We are not magicians.”

Indeed, Suu Kyi faces daunting challenges. In rebuilding the country, she must overcome decades of mismanagement and profiteering by previous military governments that enriched the generals and their cronies and brought the economy to its knees.

Though her party has a strong majority in Parliament, it is hamstrung by a power-sharing arrangement dictated by the military-drafted constitution, which gives the military control of key ministries and enough seats in Parliament to block any constitutional amendment.

Suu Kyi is barred by the constitution from serving as president because her children are foreigners, a prohibition she circumvented by creating the office of state counselor for herself and declaring that the president would report to her. She also named herself foreign minister.

Supporters say her ability to get along with the military is a significant accomplishment. But critics suggest she suffers from Stockholm syndrome, becoming too cozy with her former captors.

Moreover, they say, her imperious approach alienates potential allies and contributes to the country’s growing crises.

“She’s Mary Poppins without a sense of humor,” said David Scott Mathieson, an independent analyst. “She has a schoolmarmish way where instructions are given and obedience is observed. She takes that approach with government, and it is highly misplaced. Politics is compromise.”

She rarely takes questions from the news media or speaks out on major issues. Her office declined a request for an interview for this article.

Human-rights record

Perhaps most disheartening to many of her longtime supporters has been her record on human rights. While she released dozens of political prisoners held by the former government and repealed laws used to suppress political dissent, she left in place a law that is increasingly used to stifle criticism of public officials.

The biggest stain on Suu Kyi’s record may be her government’s brutal treatment of the Rohingya, and her tepid response to it.

In recent months, government soldiers have been accused of widespread killing and rape of Rohingya in Rakhine state. A United Nations report concluded in February that the army and police had slaughtered hundreds of men, women and children; gang-raped women and girls; and forced as many as 90,000 people from their homes.

The deadly crackdown, which the government says was a response to attacks on police posts by Rohingya insurgents, has been criticized by human-rights groups, the United Nations, Pope Francis and 13 of Suu Kyi’s fellow Nobel laureates, who wrote a letter calling it “a human tragedy amounting to ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.”

Although Suu Kyi has no direct control over the military, she has played down the reports of atrocities and stood by the military.

“I don’t think there is ethnic cleansing going on,” she said in a rare interview with the BBC last week. “I think ethnic cleansing is too strong an expression to use for what is happening.”

She did appoint a commission led by Kofi Annan, the former U.N. secretary-general, to examine conditions in Rakhine, but reviewing the military’s conduct was not part of its mandate.