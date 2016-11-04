Share story

By

BALTIMORE (AP) — Audio and video recorded during a 6-hour standoff between an armed young mother and Baltimore County police illustrate how the tense situation careened toward a tragic end.

Twenty-three-year-old Korryn Gaines was fatally shot Aug. 1 during a standoff in her Randallstown apartment. Her 5-year-old son, who was present during the ordeal, was wounded.

The Baltimore Sun obtained the recordings through a public records request and published them Friday afternoon. The newspaper got the audio, video and other documents from the police investigative file.

After the standoff, police said Gaines had pointed a shotgun at officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Law enforcers said Gaines’ continuous posting on social media during the standoff may have distracted her from negotiations with police.

Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against police.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

The Associated Press