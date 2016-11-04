BALTIMORE (AP) — Audio and video recorded during a 6-hour standoff between an armed young mother and Baltimore County police illustrate how the tense situation careened toward a tragic end.
Twenty-three-year-old Korryn Gaines was fatally shot Aug. 1 during a standoff in her Randallstown apartment. Her 5-year-old son, who was present during the ordeal, was wounded.
The Baltimore Sun obtained the recordings through a public records request and published them Friday afternoon. The newspaper got the audio, video and other documents from the police investigative file.
After the standoff, police said Gaines had pointed a shotgun at officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
Law enforcers said Gaines’ continuous posting on social media during the standoff may have distracted her from negotiations with police.
Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against police.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
