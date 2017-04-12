AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University officials are disavowing hate fliers found around campus and say they’re unfamiliar with a group claiming responsibility.
A university statement says a group calling itself the Auburn White Student Union isn’t affiliated with the school. It calls the fliers “reprehensible.”
Social media shows anti-Semitic leaflets that have been found around the east Alabama campus in recent days. A group calling itself the White Student Union recently established a website with similar racist and anti-Semitic statements.
Meanwhile, white nationalist leader Richard Spencer has released a video saying he plans to speak on the Auburn campus next week.
Most Read Stories
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- Child TV star turned Yale-educated lawyer leads ‘big fight’ for Northwest immigrants
- Feds won't halt deportation of Mexican mom of 4 U.S.-born kids
- London man proposes to Seattle woman via $5,000 newspaper ad
- Watch: Jimmy Kimmel mocks United Airlines with safety video spoof WATCH
Spencer is a neo-Nazi who made news by using a Hitler salute to praise President Donald Trump. A university statement released Wednesday says the school deplores Spencer’s views.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.