AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University officials are disavowing hate fliers found around campus and say they’re unfamiliar with a group claiming responsibility.
A university statement says a group calling itself the Auburn White Student Union isn’t affiliated with the school. It calls the fliers “reprehensible.”
Social media shows anti-Semitic leaflets that have been found around the east Alabama campus in recent days. A group calling itself the White Student Union recently established a website with similar racist and anti-Semitic statements.
Meanwhile, white nationalist leader Richard Spencer has released a video saying he plans to speak on the Auburn campus next week.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant says Seattle ‘shaken’ by Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse allegations
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
Spencer is a neo-Nazi who made news by using a Hitler salute to praise President Donald Trump. A university statement released Wednesday says the school deplores Spencer’s views.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.