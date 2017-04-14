AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University has canceled a speech by a white nationalist because of safety concerns.
The university announced Friday that it was canceling the appearance by Richard Spencer. The university, in a brief statement, said the decision was made with law enforcement.
The Auburn Police Department said the appearance would pose a threat to public safety because of the “possible civil unrest and criminal activity.”
Spencer operates the National Policy Institute and made waves last year by giving a Hitler salute and praising President Donald Trump during a speech. He supports the creation of an ethno-state that would be run for the benefit of white people.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
Spencer had paid $700 to rent a room at the campus student center for the speech.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.