CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for the city of Chicago say they’re recommending aldermen approve a nearly $40 million settlement to a class action lawsuit involving the city’s red-light camera program.
Chicago corporation counsel Ed Siskel says the city’s Law Department is making the recommendation “in the best interest of the taxpayers.” He says there’s a risk of a more than $250 million settlement against the city without the settlement.
Under the deal announced Thursday, about 1.2 million motorists would qualify for 50 percent refunds. The lawsuit alleged the city didn’t give adequate notice to red-light and speed camera violators. Siskel says the city “continues to believe it has strong legal defenses to these claims.”
The agreement needs approval from aldermen. The City Council’s Finance Committee could consider it Monday.
