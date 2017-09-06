URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Three attorneys have asked to withdraw from defending a man charged with kidnapping a University of Illinois scholar from China who is missing and presumed dead.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Tom Bruno and his sons, Anthony and Evan Bruno, say in a federal court filing that 27-year-old Brendt Christensen can’t afford to pay them for what could become a death penalty case if there are additional charges, and that they and Christensen have agreed that he should have a court-appointed defense lawyer.
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Friday. Christensen is being held in the Macon County jail in Decatur. His trial is set for February.
Yingying Zhang disappeared June 9, weeks after arriving at the central Illinois campus. Investigators believe the 26-year-old is dead, but her body hasn’t been found.
Most Read Stories
- Ash falls like snow in Seattle as wildfires rage in Pacific Northwest WATCH
- Smoky haze settles in Seattle area as wildfires rage in Washington, Oregon WATCH
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
___
Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com