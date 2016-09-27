Share story

The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The manslaughter trial of a white police officer who killed a black man in Virginia will focus largely on the seconds before the shooting.

In Tuesday’s opening statements, attorneys offered contrasting views on whether a mentally ill man with a knife posed an imminent threat.

A prosecutor said David Latham stood in a doorway with a butcher knife pointed downward and made no advances toward Norfolk Officer Michael Edington. But a defense attorney said Latham moved the knife around, uttered threats and made a “small movement” with his foot.

Latham suffered from schizophrenia. His family called 911 after he grabbed a knife during an argument over potato chips.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The trial begins amid vocal protests of fatal police shootings of black men in Oklahoma and North Carolina. It’s expected to last about two weeks.

The Associated Press