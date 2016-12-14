NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney for the man convicted of manslaughter in the shooting of retired Saints player Will Smith says they’ll definitely appeal.

Cardell Hayes’ defense lawyer, John Fuller, told NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2hwDLj8 ) that he will “map out” the appeal this week.

Hayes was found guilty of manslaughter for killing Smith and attempted manslaughter for shooting his wife, Racquel Smith. The jury’s 10-2 verdict in the murder trial came Sunday after more than five hours of deliberations and a 3.5 hour closing argument by Fuller.

Speaking from the courthouse Wednesday, Fuller said Hayes has been “doing well,” since the verdict. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17 before District Judge Camille Buras.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said he’ll seek the maximum, 60 years. Fuller declined comment on that.

