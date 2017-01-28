WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys for a man charged in the death of a Washington, D.C., actress and yoga teacher say the man suffers from mental illness and is innocent.
Local news media outlets report that Duane Adrian Johnson appeared at the D.C. Superior Court on Friday. Johnson is accused of killing 46-year-old Tricia McCauley, who was found dead in car after disappearing on Christmas.
Johnson told police that McCauley killed herself after they had sex.
Public Defender Mani Golzari said Friday that Johnson’s comments were the “ramblings of a mentally ill man.” Golzari said evidence doesn’t directly link Johnson to McCauley’s death.
The Washington Post reports that Golzari said the defense looks forward to proving that Johnson “did not commit this offense.”
The judge ruled that Johnson will remain in jail until trial.
