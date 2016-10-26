BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A South Carolina lawyer has been given a six-month prison sentence after stashing hundreds of thousands of dollars in a shoebox as part of a scam involving a $14 million sorority house at the University of Alabama.
News outlets report that 40-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Meehan of Sandy Springs, South Carolina, was also fined $50,000 and sentenced to 18 months of home confinement Tuesday for submitting about $375,000 in false invoices for the Gamma Phi Beta sorority house in Tuscaloosa.
Meehan, who must forfeit her law license, said she intended to use the money for a scholarship fund, not on herself. Prosecutors say that claim is hard to believe.
Meehan was a member of the sorority while attending Alabama and volunteered to help furnish its new house from 2013 to 2015.
