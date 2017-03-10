WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.
In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.
The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.
There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.