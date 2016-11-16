HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for a Houston man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy at a gas station last year says the issue of whether his client is competent to stand trial will likely end up being decided by a jury.

At a court hearing Wednesday, attorneys for Shannon Miles told a judge they disagree with findings by doctors that Miles is competent to stand trial in the death of Deputy Darren Goforth.

Miles had earlier been deemed incompetent and was treated for several months at a state mental hospital.

He faces a capital murder charge for the August 2015 killing of Goforth, who was shot 15 times while refueling his patrol car.

Miles’ attorney, Anthony Osso, says he will have a different medical expert evaluate his client.