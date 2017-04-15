ATLANTA (AP) — An attorney is calling for the two Georgia police officers who were fired after being caught on camera having a violent confrontation with a motorist to face criminal charges.
Justin D. Miller said at a news conference that the firing of Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni and Master Police Officer Robert McDonald was not enough. They were fired Thursday by Gwinnett County Police Department after being videotaped beating 21-year-old Demetrius Hollins.
The department has opened a criminal investigation into the officers’ behavior.
Miller says they’re still mulling a potential lawsuit. He says at least four others have contacted his office claiming mistreatment by the officers.
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html
