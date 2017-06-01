FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The attorney for a Kentucky State Police detective sued by a man who says he was framed for murder says the accusation is “defamatory.”

William Anderson sued Detective Jason York last month, saying he framed Anderson to protect another man who is related to York by marriage. Anderson spent five years in jail before being acquitted by a jury. York has also been sued by two other people who say he framed them for murder in a separate case.

Scott Miller, who represents York, said York did not arrest, charge or search Anderson. Miller said if lawsuits are allowed to go forward against every officer who “merely participates” in an investigation, then police officers “will be handcuffed when fulfilling their official duties.”

The case is pending in federal court.