HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — Gunmen with grenade launchers and other heavy weapons have opened fire on a police checkpoint in southern Thailand, injuring six officers, in what appeared to be the latest violence by Muslim separatists who have been fighting for more than a decade.

Police Capt. Pongsak Khaonuan said an unknown number of attackers used M-79 grenade launchers and other weapons to attack the checkpoint in Yala province before dawn Monday. The gunmen retreated when police fired back.

Three other attacks last week resulted in the deaths of an army ranger and a policeman in the deep south provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, the only ones with Muslim-majorities in Buddhist-dominated Thailand. About 7,000 people have been killed since the insurgency flared in 2004.