NEW YORK (AP) — The brazen killing of a rhinoceros at a wildlife park near Paris by assailants who removed a horn valued at nearly triple the price of gold has put zookeepers on notice that poaching could be spreading beyond the fields of Africa and Asia.

Experts say demand for the horns is skyrocketing in Asia. The horns are ground into a powder and used for medicinal purposes by some who believe it cures everything from cancer to hangovers.

Some estimate the horns could sell for as much as $3,000 an ounce.

Officials in France said Tuesday that the white rhinoceros was shot by poachers who broke into the zoo and used a chain saw to remove its horn. It’s the first known attack of a rhino for its horns in a zoo.